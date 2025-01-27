More than 300,000 Palestinians return to northern Gaza on Monday — officials

CAIRO, January 27. /TASS/. More than 300,000 Palestinians took the opportunity to return to northern Gaza on Monday, the Gaza Media Authority said in a statement.

"Today, more than 300,000 people returned north from the enclave's southern and central regions, traveling along the Ar-Rashid and Salah al-Din roads," it said on Telegram.

It is unclear how many Gazans plan to return to northern Gaza.

Israel allowed Palestinians to return to the northern Gaza after officials received confirmation that Israeli national Arbel Yehud, who was to have been released by Hamas along with a second group of hostages on January 25 under the terms of a ceasefire deal, was alive. She is expected to return home on January 30, along with soldier Agam Berger and another abductee whose name has not yet been released.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on January 15 that thanks to the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement to hold a ceasefire in Gaza and release hostages held in the enclave. During the 42-day first phase of the deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody.