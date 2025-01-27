Nasdaq index plunges 3% amid DeepSeek success

NEW YORK, January 28. /TASS/. The Nasdaq index, which includes shares of leading technology giants on the New York Stock Exchange, fell by more than 3% amid the success of the Chinese chatbot DeepSeek.

By the end of the trading session, the Nasdaq index lost 612.47 points (3.07%), closing at 19,341.83 points. The value of NVidia shares fell by 16.86%, reducing the company’s market capitalization by $589 bln (the largest decline in the value of the company in the history of trading). According to the Wall Street Journal, the total value of private companies on the US stock market has decreased by more than $1 trillion.

The S&P index, which includes the 500 largest companies on the US market, lost 88.96 points (1.46%), while the Dow Jones industrial index rose by 289.33 points (0.65%).