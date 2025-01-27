Anti-Russian sanctions package won't touch energy sector, Hungarian foreign minister vows

BUDAPEST, January 27. /TASS/. Hungary will block any restrictive measures against Russia in the energy sphere that may jeopardize Budapest’s interests from being included in the sixteen package of EU sanctions, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, as streamed by M1 television.

Poland, which currently holds the presidency in the EU Council, proposed sanctions which do target the energy sphere, the minister said. "We will not tolerate any sanctions running counter to the strategic interests of Hungary. We said today that everyone should forget energy sanctions," Szijjarto stressed.

"Hungary will not be able to reliably provide itself with energy resources without Russian supplies," the minister added. The country continues to receive the bulk of gas via the TurkStream gas pipeline and oil over the Druzhba oil pipeline.