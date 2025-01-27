Kalashnikov designs AK-12 rifle modifications

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov gunsmith said it had designed two new shortened and small-size modifications of AK-12 assault rifle and will display them at IDEX 2025 show in Abu Dhabi in February.

"The Kalashnikov Concern will for the first time display 5.45mm shortened AK-12K and 5.45 small-size AK-12SK rifles at the international IDEX 2025 arms show to be held on February 17-21 in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates). AK-12K and AK-12SK were designed for 5.45x39mm cartridge to destroy hostile manpower. They have better technical, ergonomic and operational characteristics that meet the requirements of modern combat," it said.

The magazine of both rifles holds 30 cartridges. They are equipped with a silencer. AK-12K is 810mm long and weighs 3.4 kg. AK-12SK is 750mm-long and weighs 3.2 kg.

AK-12 was upgraded according to the experience of the Ukrainian operation. It has an upgraded dioptric sight and fore-end and can be fired from both sides. The muzzle is not detachable. The rifle no longer has two-shot firing regime, as it did not increase the effectiveness.