Israeli woman Arbel Yehud makes desperate plea in hostage video released by Islamic Jihad

CAIRO, January 27. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian group Islamic Jihad has released a video of a woman who introduced herself as Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud.

The video was uploaded on the Telegram channel of the organization’s armed wing, Saraya al-Quds, or Jerusalem Brigades.

The young woman says that she is in good health and is being held by Saraya al-Quds militants. In the video, she names the date as January 25.

Among other things, she called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump to guarantee the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The office of the Israeli prime minister said early on Monday that it had received information that Hamas, an Islamic Jihad ally, will release Yehud, who was to be freed in the previous exchange on January 25. She is expected to be released on January 30, along with female soldier Agam Berger and "another kidnapped person" whose name has not yet been disclosed. In exchange, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will allow Gaza residents to move into the northern part of the enclave starting on the morning of January 27.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said late on January 15 that thanks to the mediatory efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held in the enclave. During the first 42-day phase of the deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Israel freeing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The agreement came into effect on January 19. On the same day, three Israeli women were returned home. Israel, in turn, released 90 Palestinian women and teenagers from its prisons early on January 20.

On January 25, four more Israeli women were released from captivity in the Gaza Strip and Israel freed 200 Palestinian prisoners. As many as 114 of them arrived in the West Bank, 16 returned to Gaza, and the rest 70 were deported to Egypt.