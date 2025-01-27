Countries must be unbiased for mediating Ukraine conflict — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin emphasized to Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgic that countries aspiring to act as mediators in the settlement of the Ukraine conflict should remain impartial and not align with any party’s interests, according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry following their meeting.

"The sides held a substantive discussion on the situation in Ukraine. The Russian side emphasized the destructive role of Kiev and the West, holding them responsible for the further escalation of the conflict," the statement reads.

"Moscow reiterated its unwavering position on the unacceptability of the 'Zelensky formula' ultimatum and the 'Burgenshtok process' aimed at promoting it," the ministry reported.

"Moscow pointed out to Ankara that countries aspiring to mediate the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis should adhere to the principle of neutrality and avoid aligning with any party to the conflict," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, "Moscow stated its openness to realistic peace initiatives and mediation proposals." "In this regard, Russia noted the efforts of the Friends for Peace group, favoring the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," the statement reads.

The sides also discussed topical issues of the situation in the post-Soviet space and exchanged views on the developments in the South Caucasus.

"The parties confirmed their intention to further develop dialogue and foster fruitful cooperation between Russia and Turkey," the ministry concluded.