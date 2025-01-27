Russia’s cheese exports up 22% in 2024

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia’s cheese exports grew by 22% in 2024 to around 33,000 tons, according to preliminary estimates, the Agroexport federal center reported.

"According to preliminary experts’ estimates, Russia exported around 33,000 tons of cheese in 2024, which is 22% higher than in the previous year," the report said.

Kazakhstan, Belarus and Uzbekistan were among top three importers, according to the report.

Moreover, exports of Russian cheese to China increased seriously last year, Agroexport said. According to figures provided by the General Administration of Customs of China, supplies amounted to around 440 tons worth around $2 mln. Compared to the previous year, deliveries rose 4.5-fold both in physical and in value terms.