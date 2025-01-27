UK sanctions Belarusian Central Election Commission chairman

LONDON, January 27. /TASS/. The UK sanctioned nine individuals and entities in Belarus, including Igor Karpenko, chairman of the country's Central Election Commission, the UK Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The sanctions against individuals, which ban entry to the UK and stipulate the freezing of any assets found in the country, were also applied to Andrey Ananenko, head of the Interior Ministry’s department for combating organized crime and corruption; his deputy Mikhail Bedunkevich; the heads of correctional institutions in Grodno and Volkovysk, Pavel Kazakov and Viktor Dubrovka; and head of Pre-Trial Detention Center No. 1 in Minsk, Andrey Tsedrik.

In addition, sanctions were imposed on the Legmash plant in Orsha, the design bureau "Unmanned Helicopters" and the enterprise "ALEVKURP", which develops radar systems.

The UK ministry said the restrictions targeted the individuals and entities that purportedly were responsible for human rights violations or supported Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. London described the presidential election that Belarus held on January 26 as "sham."