Putin congratulates Lukashenko on re-election as Belarusian president

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on re-election as Belarusian president, the Kremlin said.

"The convincing election win clearly indicates your high political authority as well as the undisputed support of the population for the policy course being pursued by Belarus," the Russian leader said in a message of congratulations to Lukashenko.

The two leaders have lately contributed much to strengthening the friendly relationship between Moscow and Minsk, Putin said. Russia and Belarus will continue working closely together to boost their multifaceted cooperation, increase the efficiency of institutions at the Union State, and promote mutually advantageous integration processes in the Eurasian space, the Russian president stressed.

The incumbent Belarusian leader, Lukashenko, won the presidential election with 86.82% of the vote, early results from the Belarusian Central Election Commission showed.