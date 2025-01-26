Israeli servicemen shoot two-year-old girl in West Bank, TV channel says

DUBAI, January 26. /TASS/. Israeli servicemen have shot a two-year-old girl in a raid near the town of Jenin in the West Bank, the Qatari Al Jazeera TV channel said.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the toddler died from a gunshot wound to the head. Her pregnant mother suffered minor injuries.

The Times of Israel reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched an investigation following reports of the child's death. The IDF confirmed that it had conducted an operation in the Jenin area and opened heavy fire at the militants who had taken shelter in the building. According to the newspaper, Israeli soldiers are aware of claims that civilians, including a child, were injured in the shelling. Therefore, the IDF is investigating everything related to the operation.

On January 21, the IDF press service reported that the military had launched a large-scale counterterrorist operation in the area of the West Bank city of Jenin entitled "Iron Wall". The Times of Israel reported, citing a source, that the operation was expected to last at least several days. The operation began with drone strikes targeting infrastructure in Jenin, after which units of Israeli forces entered the city.

Al Jazeera noted that at least 14 Palestinians have been killed in Jenin during the operation.