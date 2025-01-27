Israel's ambassador to Russia mentions two goals of special operation in Gaza Strip

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The aims of the Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip are the release of the remaining hostages, as well as the complete removal of Hamas from power with the elimination of its military potential, the Israeli ambassador to Moscow, Simona Halperin, has told TASS in an interview.

"We all hope that Hamas will indeed fulfill what it has pledged to undertake and that all our hostages will be back home. Over 90 more are still there. So the first goal, we hope, will be achieved and all hostages will return. Many thanks to the IDF, our military, who created the conditions to make that possible," she said.

Halperin said she was happy at the news of the release of the first three female Israeli citizens under the cease-fire agreement on January 19.

"We were all horrified when we learned that they had been kept in a UN humanitarian tent compound," the ambassador added. She said this was evidence of "how deeply Hamas has infiltrated the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)."

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that the issue on the agenda was the release of civilians, among them children, women and the elderly.

"Some of them were wounded and others were killed in captivity," she said.

"The other goal is really the elimination of Hamas' military capabilities. Militarily, this has already been almost achieved on a very large scale. The entire Hamas high command has been eliminated. Most of the Hamas commanders have been eliminated. Many of their terrorist operators have been destroyed. I must emphasize that the goal was not only to destroy the military capability, but also to oust Hamas as the actor governing Gaza," Halperin explained.

She believes that this could have been achieved much earlier "if Hamas had laid down its arms, surrendered and recognized that it could not continue to rule." Halperin pointed out that the goals of the Israeli operation will be considered achieved when the hostages were released under the terms of the deal and Hamas ousted from power in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza ceasefire agreement

The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Hamas and Israel took effect on January 19. On the same day, Palestinian factions released the first group of hostages, which included three Israeli women. In response, Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners. On the morning of January 25, four female hostages, who had been doing their compulsory service in the Israeli army, were released from the Gaza Strip. Israel in turn released 200 Palestinians from prisons; 114 of them arrived in the West Bank, 16 returned to Gaza, and the remaining 70 were deported to Egypt.

On January 15, Qatar’s head of government and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani announced that as a result of mediation efforts by Doha, Cairo and Washington, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the release of hostages held in Gaza and a ceasefire. In the first phase, which will last 42 days, Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. The name of Russian national Alexander Trufanov, who also has Israeli citizenship, was on the list of 33 hostages published by the Israeli television and radio station Kan.