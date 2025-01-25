About 100,000 people rally against Alternative for Germany party in Berlin — Bild

BERLIN, January 25. /TASS/. About 100,000 people rallied against the Alternative for Germany party in Berlin, the Bild newspaper reported.

Some protesters held candles and lanterns. Others carried signs saying "Down with racism and Nazism," "No to the AfG" and "All of Berlin hates the AfG."

The crowd also criticized Christian Democratic Union leader Friedrich Merz over his proposal to tighten immigration laws.

Earlier on Saturday, about 40,000 people braved rainy weather for a similar rally in Cologne. Protests were also held in other German cities, although not so large.

The AfG is referred to as a right-wing populist party in Germany. Other political forces refuse to consider entering into alliances with the party.