Still no meaningful communication with new US administration — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia and the new US administration have still not had any meaningful communication, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Communication with the new administration has not yet started. Everything that is going on between us in terms of a dialogue with Washington, is being done via embassies," he said.

"If we interpret contacts as direct communication with members of the new US administration, then, there is nothing of the kind," he said. "I would refrain from anticipating developments in this sphere because, I stress once again, we have not taken any steps to get in touch with the new administration, and they have taken no steps at any level either."

According to Ryabkov, no one can say what will happen in the coming weeks. "Anything is possible and as the Russian president [Vladimir Putin] has said more than once, we are open to dialogue, contacts, communication and meetings," he stressed.