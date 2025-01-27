MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. /TASS/. Fifteen Ukrainian soldiers were shot and killed by their fellow servicemen for refusing to fight against Russian troops in Velikaya Novoselka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a marine assault company commander with Russia’s Battlegroup East told TASS.

"Several Ukrainian soldiers were taken prisoner during the storming of the settlement. During interrogation, they disclosed the firing positions and main defense areas of the enemy. Moreover, they said that there were some in the 110th brigade that refused to enter into combat with us. Around 15 men were brought to a basement under the supervision of senior Ukrainian servicemen. During fighting in the central part of Velikaya Novoselka, we found this basement, and inside were the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers," the commander with the call sign Ryazan said.

The Russian defense ministry reported on January 26 that units of the 5th tank brigade of the 36th army and the 40th marine brigade of the Battlegroup East had liberated the settlement of Velikaya Novoselka.