Poland pursues aggressive policies towards Belarus, prepares for intervention — Lukashenko

MINSK, January 26. /TASS/. Poland is pursuing an aggressive policy towards Belarus today and is gearing up for an intervention, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday speaking to journalists after casting his vote in the presidential election.

In response to a question from a Polish correspondent, Lukashenko said: "You are preparing to stage an intervention against us," adding that the current Polish authorities are currently training on their territory Belarusian oppositionists.

The Belarusian president added that "Poland is pursuing the most aggressive and destructive policies regarding Belarus."

"You lay claims today on Western Belarus that stretches out to Minsk and talks about Western Ukraine are also underway," Lukashenko said.

"You must understand that you will not even get a meter of territory from us. This is our territory," the Belarusian president added.

The presidential election is underway in Belarus, with the main voting day on January 26. Five candidates, including incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, are vying for the office.