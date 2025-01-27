Trump’s administration showing no interest in engaging with top EU figures — Politico

BRUSSELS, January 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s ambitions to negotiate directly with EU leaders and his administration’s reluctance to communicate with the bloc’s representatives in Brussels have been "a cold shower" to European officials, Politico’s European edition wrote.

None of high-ranking EU officials has been invited to Trump’s inauguration on January 20. Nor has there been a reply yet to an invitation from the bloc’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, to the new US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, to attend an EU foreign ministers’ meeting on Monday. Meanwhile, Rubio has already engaged directly with the top diplomats of Poland, Italy, Latvia, and Lithuania, while Trump himself has discussed bilateral relations with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Columnists at the newspaper argue that this comes as a "radical shift from the friendly relationship that Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other top EU figures had with Joe Biden’s administration."