Moscow protests to Moldovan ambassador over allegations against Russian envoy — MFA

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Moldovan Ambassador to Moscow Lilian Darii to lodge a protest over groundless accusations against the head of Russia’s diplomatic mission, the ministry stated.

"On January 27, the Russian Foreign Ministry called upon Moldovan Ambassador to Moscow Lilian Darii to issue a strong protest against a recent statement by a Moldovan political party, which included unsubstantiated accusations targeting the Russian ambassador to Chisinau and demanded his expulsion and restrictions on the Russian embassy’s activities," the statement reads.

"A firm demand was made for Moldovan officials to publicly refute these baseless claims. The necessity of adhering to obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations was also stressed, particularly regarding the protection of a diplomatic agent’s person, freedom, and dignity," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The ministry further stated that Russia had protested Moldova’s decision to disclose a confidential note from the Russian embassy in Chisinau, issued in response to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry’s note concerning gas supplies. "Russia considers this egregious act as yet another unfriendly measure that erodes trust in Moldovan diplomacy and raises doubts about the reliability of engaging with Chisinau via diplomatic channels," the statement emphasizes.