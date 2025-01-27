Peace talks on Ukraine may be launched in April-May — Hurriyet

ISTANBUL, January 27. /TASS/. Talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict may be held in April-May, potentially being preceded by a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hurriyet reported.

A ceasefire may be announced before the talks, Abdulkadir Selvi, a columnist at the Turkish pro-government newspaper, wrote. "First, a ceasefire may be announced, and then peace talks will be launched. Turkey could take on a certain mission, while President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan could play the role of a mediator as he is the only leader who can communicate both with Putin and [Vladimir] Zelensky. And now with Trump, too," Selvi added.

He recalled that talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict were held in Istanbul in 2022. "But as the United States and Great Britain sought war, no agreement was reached then," Selvi wrote. "Now, there are Trump and Putin who want peace. Zelensky, who no longer has US support, has no chance of escaping the negotiating table," the Turkish columnist concluded.

Turkey’s top diplomat, Hakan Fidan, claimed last week that the conflict in Ukraine was nearing a breaking point and that Ankara was ready to support efforts toward resolving it.