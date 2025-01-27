India ready to provide any assistance for Ukrainian settlement — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. India is interested in a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and is ready to provide any assistance for this purpose, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar said on the sidelines of the Russian-Indian conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club and the Vivekananda International Foundation.

"India is ready to provide any necessary assistance," the diplomat stated. The ambassador also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously emphasized India's commitment to resolving the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Valdai Club, established in September 2004, brings together Russian and foreign experts specializing in political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian studies. Initially, the club was founded to foster dialogue between Russia and the international community. Subsequently, its goals expanded to include independent and objective analysis of political, economic, and social events in Russia and globally, as well as collaborative efforts to develop solutions to overcome the current crisis of the world system.

The Vivekananda International Foundation is a New Delhi-based think tank created through the joint efforts of leading Indian security experts, diplomats, and philanthropists. Its goal is to develop strategic approaches to India’s security and well-being that will enable India to play its rightful role in world affairs.

The first Russian-Indian conference of the Valdai discussion club and the Vivekananda International Foundation was held in New Delhi in January 2024.