Russia pounds Ukrainian military airfields, UAV assembly workshops over past day

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly and storage sites over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of military airfields, production workshops and storage sites of unmanned aerial vehicles, a fuel base of the Ukrainian army and amassed enemy manpower and equipment in 149 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 15 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 15 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units operating in the Kharkov direction inflicted casualties on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Velikiye Prokhody and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 15 personnel and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 355 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 355 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Redkodub, Kutkovka, Kupyansk, Zagoruikovka, Glushkovka, Boguslavka, Zelyony Gai and Kopanki in the Kharkov Region, Kolodezi and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 355 personnel, seven pickup trucks and five artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 250 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Vasyukovka, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, Dachnoye and Ulakly in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 250 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles and two field artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 610 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 610 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units kept moving deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade and a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army, two National Guard brigades and Ukraine’s national police brigade in areas near the settlements of Dzerzhinsk, Baranovka, Shevchenko, Slavyanka, Yasenevoye, Novoyelizavetovka and Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 610 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and six field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, "Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of decisive operations and inflicted casualties on formations of a tank brigade and a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Bogatyr and Vremevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours totaled more than 160 personnel, a tank, four motor vehicles and four field artillery guns, including a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 35 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 35 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Pridneprovskoye and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 35 personnel and four motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 64 Ukrainian UAVs, four HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces destroyed 64 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 64 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 652 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 41,571 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 surface-to-air missile systems, 20,858 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,510 multiple rocket launchers, 21,010 field artillery guns and mortars and 30,830 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.