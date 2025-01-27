BUDAPEST, January 27. /TASS/. Hungary will decide on extending anti-Russian sanctions depending on whether it receives energy security guarantees from the European Commission, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said ahead of a meeting of top EU diplomats in Brussels.

"Today, at the EU Foreign Ministers' Council, our vote will depend on whether the European Commission provides a guarantee that in the future, it will take all necessary actions when the energy security of EU member states is threatened from outside the European Union," he wrote on his page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

The top Hungarian diplomat noted that "after three years, it has become clear that sanctions against Russia had completely failed." "These measures caused enormous damage to Europe, including Hungary. The Hungarian economy suffered the damage of 19 billion euros or about 7,500 billion forints," he specified.

"That said, Ukraine continues to take steps jeopardizing Hungarian and Central European energy security. This cannot go on!" the Hungarian foreign minister asserted. He noted that under such circumstances, the European Commission must represent the interests of EU member states and not Ukraine, which merely has candidate status.

In Brussels, top European diplomats will consider the issue of extending sanctions against Russia for another six months. Hungary notified the EU leadership that it needs the energy security guarantees before deciding on the issue of prolonging sanctions against Russia. Szijjarto informed EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas of his country’s stance.