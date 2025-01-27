Hungary received guarantees from European Commission before voting on sanctions

BUDAPEST, January 27. /TASS/. Hungary received energy security guarantees from the European Commission that were requested before voting on extension of sanctions against Russia, Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said.

"Hungary received energy security guarantees it had requested. The European Commission is committed to the cause of protection of gas and oil pipelines going to EU member-countries. It made it clear that integrity of the energy infrastructure making supplies to EU member-countries is the security issue of the whole European Union," Szijjarto wrote on his page in Facebook [banned in Russia, owned by Meta designated as extremist in Russia].

"The European Commission also works towards guarantees of keeping oil supplies to the EU from Ukraine," the minister added.