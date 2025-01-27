No requests yet from Washington for communication between Russian, US presidents — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia remains ready for communication with the United States at the level of President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump but Moscow has not received any requests on the matter from Washington, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"We haven’t received any signals from the Americans yet," he pointed out.

"This is why we continue working according to schedule, maintaining readiness [for dialogue]," he noted. "The US also maintains <...> similar readiness. Apparently, this requires time," Peskov added.