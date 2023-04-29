Frigate Admiral Gorshkov said to be leading Russian fleet in Mediterranean

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov of Russia’s Northern Fleet is leading the permanent task force of the country’s Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, two officials close to the Navy told TASS.

"After having recently crossed the Suez Canal, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov has become the lead ship of the Russian Navy’s Mediterranean Squadron," one of the two officials said.

The other official said that the vessel would be in the Mediterranean "for approximately two months, while sporadically calling at Syria’s Tartus," where a Russian naval facility is located.

TASS does not yet have the official confirmation of this information.