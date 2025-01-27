Russian, Azerbaijani diplomats discuss air crash near Aktau

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moscow Rakhman Mustafayev discussed the air crash near Aktau and stressed that it is necessary to complete the official probe and announce its results, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The sides discussed the topic of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on December 25, 2024 and stressed the need for completing the official investigation and sharing its results to clarify all the circumstances of the tragedy," it said.

The Russian side expressed bewilderment about recent ant-Russian publications in the Azerbaijani media and "the disinformation campaign against the Russia House in Baku," the ministry noted. "The Russian side pointed that any accusations are absolutely groundless."

An AZAL Embraer 190 plane en-route from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to Russia’s Grozny in Chechnya crash-landed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25. The aircraft was carrying five crew members and 62 passengers, including Russian, Azerbaijani, Kazakh, and Kyrgyz nationals. According to the most recent reports, 38 people, including seven Russians, lost their lives, while 29 others survived the crash.