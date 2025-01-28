UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Congo situation

UNITED NATIONS, January 28. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will once again hold an emergency meeting in connection with the developments in the Democratic Republic of Congo on January 28, according to the Permanent Mission of Algeria to the world organization.

"The emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the Democratic Republic of Congo will be held on January 28 at 15:00 (23:00 Moscow time - TASS)," the diplomatic mission noted.

Algeria holds the presidency of the Security Council in January. This will be the second meeting of the UN Security Council on this issue in three days. The previous session was held on January 26.

Over the past three weeks, rebels from the March 23 Movement (M23) have launched a new offensive on the city of Goma in east of Democratic Republic of Congo. Their advance units are 20 km from this settlement. Goma has no electricity, no running water, no cell phone coverage, and routes for food and basic supplies are blocked. The city is home to 2 mln people.

The M23 group was formed in 2012 by deserters from the Congolese army. The rebel units began fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in January 2021. They have captured several towns and more than 100 villages in North Kivu province. The government accuses Rwanda of supporting the rebels.