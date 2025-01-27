Reports EU afraid about Trump-Putin 2.0 sign of deep-seated angst — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Reports in the Western media that Europe is on edge about Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump being back together on the world stage testify to the deep-seated angst inside Europe, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said.

Earlier, NBC News said that European governments were afraid about a so-called extreme military scenario dubbed Trump-Putin 2.0. European Union leaders are concerned that Moscow may launch offensive operations against the collective West after the end of the special operation in Ukraine.

Ryabkov recalled that during Trump's first presidential term Russian-US relations passed through "a not-so-good time in terms of performance" that could rather be characterized as "the beginning of a downslide."

"If the Europeans see some kind of danger in this particular couplet, it is a reflection of some deep-seated fear that many in Europe harbor," he said.

Ryabkov pointed out that the Europeans were wary of any change in the political and psychological status quo they are used to.

"On the one hand, they feel fully protected by the US umbrella in the broadest sense, but on the other hand, in the big world that surrounds them they are incapable of recognizing anyone who is not ready to abide by the instructions, dogmas and algorithms that they invent and try to create for the rest of the world," he said.