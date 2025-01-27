MANCHESTER, January 27. /TASS/. The purpose of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's trip to Kiev on January 16 was propaganda against a peace settlement of the conflict, Russia’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Andrey Kelin, has told TASS.

"There can be no doubt that the main aim of Starmer's trip on the eve of [US President] Donald Trump's inauguration was to press for preventing a peace settlement, which does not seem to be in London's interests," Kelin said.

"The pathos-laden statements that accompanied Starmer's visit to Kiev about the century-long partnership and the unbreakable bond between Britain and Ukraine can hardly be taken seriously, of course. Even local observers have commented on them with deep irony. In this context, Kiev should recall the famous saying of Lord Palmerston, the British Empire’s foreign secretary, according to which Britain has neither eternal allies nor perpetual enemies; only its interests are eternal and perpetual," Kelin said.

He drew attention to the fact that from the wording of the British-Ukrainian agreement and declaration it was clear that "colonial mentality characteristic of the British ruling class of the 19th century has not been eradicated to this day, and that London is driven by the idea of enslaving Ukraine."

"Everything said and signed by Starmer in Kiev that day testifies to new, highly provocative British designs regarding Ukraine - of course, in the context of the geopolitical containment of Russia. We cannot ignore the ideas of setting up military bases on Ukrainian territory and forming some kind of joint response groups, as well as commitments to help Kiev develop long-range weapons. All this blends with discussions about the deployment in Ukraine, in one form or another of contingents from Britain and other Western countries disguised as 'peacekeepers'," Kelin said.