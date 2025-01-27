US needs to consider Russia's interests for peace in Ukraine — expert

BUDAPEST, January 28. /TASS/. The only way to secure lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe is through a US-Russia agreement, which demands the West acknowledge Moscow's security interests, Endre Simo, president of the Hungarian Community for Peace, told TASS.

Simo argued that Ukraine, Russia, and other European nations, including Hungary, require a sustainable peace founded on mutual security guarantees rather than a ceasefire, frozen conflict, or "buffer zones" in Ukraine. He believes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban should convey this vision to the US president, whom he views as an ally.

In December 2021, Russia submitted security guarantee proposals to the US and NATO, requesting a legal commitment that NATO would halt eastward expansion. However, in January 2022, Washington and Brussels responded in writing, rejecting concessions Moscow deemed critical.

The extent to which the current US leadership might reconsider this stance remains uncertain. Simo noted that Trump's post-inauguration statements on resolving the Ukraine conflict "indicate a hesitance to recognize Russia's equal security rights and instead propose territorial division as the basis for swift peace." He emphasized that such an approach "would neither secure peace in Hungary nor Europe but instead predetermine renewed conflict."

The Hungarian Community for Peace previously submitted recommendations to Hungary's prime minister aimed at promoting international peace and security. The organization urged Orban to stress to Trump the importance of addressing the conflict's root causes. "Without this, the war could persist, bringing dire security, economic, and livelihood repercussions for Hungary and its allies," Simo warned.