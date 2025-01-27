DONETSK, January 27. /TASS/. Kiev assigned the task of holding the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka to the 48th Independent Assault Battalion named after Noman Chelebidzhikhan (designated as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia), a Russian security source told TASS.

"Extremists from the 48th Special Battalion were deployed to Novosyolka to hold the settlement but they did not last a fortnight and retreated. The battalion is known for training extremists to carry out subversive activities," the officer specified.

He added that the 110th Independent Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, formed of deserters and wounded soldiers, had been left without support.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on January 26 that the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka had been freed through active offensive operations by the Fifth Guards Separate Tank Division of the 36th Army and the 40th Guard Marine Brigade of Battlegroup East.