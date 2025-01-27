PREVIEW: Moscow Exchange resumes morning session from January 27

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange will resume morning trading on the stock and futures markets, the exchange said in a statement on its website.

The morning trading session on the stock market will be held from 6:50 a.m. Moscow time to 9:50 a.m. Moscow time (3:50 a.m. GMT to 6:50 a.m. GMT), the opening auction for shares will take place from 6:50 a.m. Moscow time (3:50 a.m. GMT), and the morning trading session for stocks will be held from 7:00 a.m. Moscow to 9:50 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT to 6:50 a.m. GMT). The opening auction for bonds will take place from 8:50 a.m. Moscow time (5:50 a.m. GMT), and the morning trading session for bonds will be held from 9:00 a.m. Moscow time to 9:50 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT to 6:50 a.m. GMT). The morning trading session on the derivatives market will take place from 8:50 a.m. Moscow time to 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:50 a.m. GMT to 7:00 a.m. GMT), the opening auction will be held from 8:50 a.m. Moscow time (5:50 a.m. GMT), while the morning trading session will be from 9:00 a.m. Moscow time to 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT to 7:00 a.m. GMT).