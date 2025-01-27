Hungary will not allow Ukraine to delay gas transit restart

BUDAPEST, January 27. /TASS/. Hungary expects Ukraine to restart the supply of Russian gas to the country, and will not tolerate it putting off talks on the issue with the European Commission, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, as streamed by M1 television.

Hungary received energy security guarantees from the European Commission, which provide in particular for talks between Brussels and Kiev on the restart of Russian gas transit which was cut off on January 1. "The European Commission will hold talks with Ukraine on gas supplies to Europe via the Ukrainian gas pipeline network," the minister said.

"If we see they start delaying the restart of gas transit, then we will have plenty of opportunities during forthcoming voting in the European Union to show how we feel about that, when either Ukraine’s accession to the EU or sanctions against specific individuals or financial aid to Ukraine will be discussed," Szijjarto added, answering a question about what Budapest would do if Kiev deliberately protracts such talks.