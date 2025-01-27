EU allocates 30 mln euros to Moldova to buy and transport gas to Transnistria

BRUSSELS, January 27. /TASS/. The European Union has allocated 30 million euros to Moldova to buy and transport gas to Transnistria, the press service of the European Commission reported.

"Through this package, the EU stands ready to finance the purchase and transport of natural gas to the Transnistrian region, to help restore electricity and heating for the region's more than 350.000 inhabitants until 10 February 2025. The package can also allow for electricity supply from the Left Bank to the Right Bank," the EC’s press service said.

In addition to that, "the EU is committed to deliver in the next weeks a financial support package for Moldova aiming to mitigate the social consequences of the crisis for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, while laying the groundwork for long-term energy resilience and economic growth in Moldova," the press service said.

From the moment the delivery starts, some time must pass for the system to fill up, the press service explained.

Gas supplies to Moldova were halted in early January after Kiev decided to ban the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine and Chisinau refused to settle the problem of debt for consumed gas, which the Russian side estimates at $709 million. Unlike Moldova, Transnistria does not have alternative sources of gas. In order to save resources, central heating was turned off in the unrecognized republic, hot water supply to residential buildings was stopped, industrial enterprises were shut down, and rolling blackouts began. The Moldovan State District Power Plant, located on the left bank of the Dniester, has been converted to coal, the reserves of which will last until the end of January or mid-February.