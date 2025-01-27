UN chief expresses concern over US decision to suspend foreign aid

UNITED NATIONS, January 27. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the United States’ decision to suspend foreign assistance.

"The secretary general notes with concern the announcement of a pause in US foreign assistance. He calls for additional exemptions to be considered to ensure the continued delivery of critical development and humanitarian activities for the most vulnerable communities around the world, those lives and livelihoods depend on this support," Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN Secretary General, said.

"The Secretary General looks forward to engaging with the new United States administration on the provision of much needed development support to people grappling with the most difficult challenges confronting the developing world," he stressed. "The United States is one of the largest aid providers, and it is vital that we work constructively to jointly shape the strategic push forward."

Politico wrote last week that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had halted spending on most of the existing foreign aid grants for 90 days. According to the newspaper, the document leaves "room for interpretation and does provide some exceptions." Military funding programs for Israel and Egypt will continue, but assistance to Ukraine, Jordan, and Taiwan will likely be suspended. Any decisions to continue, alter, or cease foreign aid funding programs will be made upon review by the Secretary of State.