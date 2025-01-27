BLAGODATNOYE /Donetsk People’s Republic/, January 27. /TASS/. A group of servicemen from Ukraine’s 110th separate mechanized brigade have surrendered in Velikaya Novosyolka in the southern Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a TASS correspondent reported.

The POWs are currently safe and are receiving the necessary assistance.

On January 26, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka as a result of an active offensive by units from the 5th Guards Tank Brigade, subordinate to the 36th Combined Arms Army, and the Battlegroup East’s 40th Naval Infantry Brigade.