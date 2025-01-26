Trump confirms halting aid to foreign countries

WASHINGTON, January 26. /TASS/. New US President Donald Trump has confirmed on Saturday that he has put on hold Washington's aid to foreign nations.

"On day one, I directed every member of my cabinet to march all power at their disposal to defeat inflation and bring down the cost of daily life. We want to bring prices down. I imposed a federal hiring freeze, a federal regulation freeze, a foreign aid freeze," he said during a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Among other measures aimed at tackling inflation, Trump also listed the creation of a new US agency, DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), charged with boosting the efficiency of the US government.

Earlier, Politico wrote that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had halted spending on most existing foreign aid grants for 90 days. According to the newspaper, the document leaves "room for interpretation and does provide some exceptions." Military funding programs for Israel and Egypt will continue, but assistance to Ukraine, Jordan, and Taiwan will likely be suspended. Any decisions to continue, alter, or cease foreign aid funding programs will be made upon review by the Secretary of State. Reuters later reported that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) had put projects related to providing help to Ukraine on hold.