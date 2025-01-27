Israeli ambassador sees relations with Russia as extremely important

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Israel views relations with Russia as extremely important and expects them to continue to improve in the future, Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin said in an interview.

"Our relations - between Israel and Russia - are extremely important. And over this past year, I am happy to say, I have been able to hold meetings, negotiations, make acquaintances, expand contacts and relations with many agencies in the Russian Federation: in the Foreign Ministry and others. It is important to underscore that these relations, which go back dozens of years, are important and will continue to strengthen not only during this year, but I am sure that in the future as well," she told TASS.

According to the diplomat, there are issues where countries disagree and where they cooperate closely.

"There are quite a few issues where we have some disagreements or where we look at things and situations in a way that is a bit different from how the Russian government sees them. But there are very specific issues where we cooperate perfectly and very closely," she said. "The most important thing is the issue of releasing the hostages. And it is important to underscore there that I am working very closely with my Russian counterparts not only to release the hostages that hold Russian citizenship, but also further, more broadly. And I very much hope that this will bring results."