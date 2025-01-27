FIFA lifts transfer ban on Russian football club CSKA Moscow

LAUSANNE, January 27. /TASS/. The world’s governing body of football, FIFA, has lifted its previously imposed transfer ban on Russian top-tier football club CSKA Moscow, FIFA’s press office announced in a statement on Monday.

Dutch football club Heerenveen announced on Monday that CSKA Moscow FC had settled its outstanding debt for the transfer of Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke. A source close to the situation told TASS earlier that Heerenveen FC appealed to FIFA to lift the transfer ban on CSKA Moscow FC, as the Dutch football club received money for Ejuke’s transfer.

Last December, FIFA instituted a transfer ban on CSKA Moscow, one of Russia’s most storied clubs, until the summer of 2026. The ban, effective from November 14, 2024, was supposed to remain in effect throughout the next three transfer windows.

FIFA did not disclose then why the restrictions were put into place, but subsequent media reports said that the ban was imposed over Ejuke’s transfer to the Russia-based football club.

Ejuke joined CSKA Moscow FC in the summer of 2020, signing a four-year contract. In the summer of 2022 and 2023, the Nigerian striker twice suspended his contract with the Russian club, citing a FIFA amendment that allowed players and coaches to unilaterally suspend contracts with Russian clubs. On June 17, 2024, Ejuke signed with Spain’s Sevilla FC on a deal that will keep him with the club until 2027.

In early November 2022, Heerenveen FC announced in an interview with Russia’s Sports-Express daily that CSKA Moscow FC owed the Dutch club 3.1 million euros ($3.3 million) for the transfer of the Nigerian forward and that FIFA would render them legal assistance regarding the issue.

Ejuke, 27, currently plays for Sevilla FC and the Nigerian national football team. Playing for Sevilla, he has one goal in ten matches.

Russia’s football ban

The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.