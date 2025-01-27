Moscow would like US to agree to appointment of new Russian ambassador quickly — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Moscow would like Washington to expedite its consent to the appointment of a new Russian ambassador to the US, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"We, of course, would like the decision on this matter to take place sooner, because, in our opinion, the normal functioning of foreign institutions headed by ambassadors is a prerequisite for any dialogue," he said. "When our ambassador in Washington is absent due to the failure of the US side to issue him an agrement, we find this situation undesirable."

"We urge our colleagues to take on this issue and get it done in a swift manner," Ryabkov said. "Although, once again, the situation as of this time is not extraordinary in terms of the time that it is taking to make a decision."

At the end of November, Russian media reported that Alexander Darchiev, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's North America Department, could become Russia's new ambassador to Washington, succeeding Anatoly Antonov, who had been relieved of his duties and returned to Moscow.

The reports have not been officially confirmed. The Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS that the choice of the new ambassador had been made, but his name would not be released for the time being. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the ambassador will be appointed in the near future.