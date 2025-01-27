{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Moscow would like US to agree to appointment of new Russian ambassador quickly — diplomat

"We urge our colleagues to take on this issue and get it done in a swift manner," Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Moscow would like Washington to expedite its consent to the appointment of a new Russian ambassador to the US, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"We, of course, would like the decision on this matter to take place sooner, because, in our opinion, the normal functioning of foreign institutions headed by ambassadors is a prerequisite for any dialogue," he said. "When our ambassador in Washington is absent due to the failure of the US side to issue him an agrement, we find this situation undesirable."

"We urge our colleagues to take on this issue and get it done in a swift manner," Ryabkov said. "Although, once again, the situation as of this time is not extraordinary in terms of the time that it is taking to make a decision."

At the end of November, Russian media reported that Alexander Darchiev, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's North America Department, could become Russia's new ambassador to Washington, succeeding Anatoly Antonov, who had been relieved of his duties and returned to Moscow.

The reports have not been officially confirmed. The Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS that the choice of the new ambassador had been made, but his name would not be released for the time being. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the ambassador will be appointed in the near future.

Foreign policy
'They could not be broken': Putin reflects on horrors of Leningrad siege
The Russian leader recalled that the blockade claimed more than one million lives
Read more
Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 58 munitions in past day
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that a woman turned to a medical facility with a mine blast injury after an UAV dropped an explosive on the night of January 26
Read more
India maintains ironclad trust with Russia, says ex-ambassador to Moscow
Venkatesh Varma noted that the countries share their approaches to most of today's global problems
Read more
Ukrainian forces kill 15 of their own for refusing to fight in Velikaya Novoselka
The Russian defense ministry reported on January 26 that units of the 5th tank brigade of the 36th army and the 40th marine brigade of the Battlegroup East had liberated the settlement of Velikaya Novoselka
Read more
North Korea successfully tests sea-launched strategic cruise missile — KCNA
The missiles traveled a distance of 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) in approximately 7,500 seconds and hit the targets
Read more
EU set to extend anti-Russia sanctions, Hungary to lift opposition — Bloomberg
Previously the Hungarian authorities cast doubt on extension of sanctions. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the sanctions would only be extended if Ukraine resumed transit of Russian gas
Read more
Heroism of blockaded Leningrad will live on forever, Putin says
"These timeless qualities have always given us confidence and strength, and will endure through the ages," the Russian president emphasized
Read more
Palestine’s authorities say ready to assume duties in Gaza Strip
The Palestinian people and their leadership "categorically reject any policies or actions aimed at undermining the unity of the Palestinian land, including the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem"
Read more
Trump changes his tactics for resolving Ukrainian crisis — news outlet
According to the news outlet, the threats to impose new anti-Russian sanctions, which Trump announced a few days after his inauguration, are similar to the course of his predecessor Joe Biden
Read more
Colombia imposes retaliatory tariffs on US goods — president
Gustavo Petro also pointed out that the Foreign Trade Ministry should help direct Colombian exports to other countries around the world
Read more
Russia eliminates 7,200 Ukrainian soldiers, mercenaries on LPR borders in week — expert
Marochko added that during the abovementioned period Russian fighters also destroyed 20 tanks
Read more
Ukraine loses over 360 troops in Kursk area in past day — Russian Defense Ministry
Five soldiers were surrendered, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Palestine’s authorities call on Trump to continue efforts toward maintaining truce in Gaza
"At this crucial stage, the State of Palestine stresses the need to focus on sustaining the ceasefire, continuing humanitarian aid, facilitating the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes," Palestinian president’s administration said
Read more
Top Hungarian diplomat says reassured by Rubio that Trump is set to end war in Ukraine
"Hungary will enthusiastically and firmly support any initiative that will bring us closer to the end of the war and peace," Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Ukraine sent special terrorist unit to hold Velikaya Novosyolka — Russian officer
According to the report, the 110th Independent Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, formed of deserters and wounded soldiers, had been left without support
Read more
EU foreign ministers approve extension of anti-Russian sanctions
The restrictions were extended for another six months
Read more
Japan’s prime minister recognizes value of relations with Russia — MP Muneo Suzuki
These relations contribute to stability in East Asia and worldwide, the member of Japan’s upper house of parliament said
Read more
Velikaya Novosyolka residents helped Russian forces spot Ukrainian positions, officer says
According to the report, the locals showed routes, roads, the spots that are rigged with mines
Read more
NATO to hold 'gigantic exercise' in 2025, Russia is ready for it — MFA
"All necessary precautions are being taken by our military," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko underlined
Read more
Russia pounds Ukrainian military airfields, UAV assembly workshops over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 355 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Hungary received guarantees from European Commission before voting on sanctions
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the European Commission "made it clear that integrity of the energy infrastructure making supplies to EU member-countries is the security issue of the whole European Union"
Read more
Tusk threatens Orban with consequences if EU sanctions against Russia not extended
Polish Prime Minister also said his Hungarian counterpart "is playing in Putin’s team"
Read more
Hungary to vote on anti-Russian sanctions depending on EU Commission’s guarantees
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted that "after three years, it has become clear that sanctions against Russia had completely failed"
Read more
Lukashenko wins presidential election with 86.82% of votes — preliminary results
In the 2020 presidential election, Lukashenko won 80.10% of the vote
Read more
Tehran purchases Russian Su-35 fighter jets — Iranian general
"Any time that we have the need, we will purchase military equipment for strengthening our Air Force, Army and Navy," Ali Shadmani said
Read more
US needs to consider Russia's interests for peace in Ukraine — expert
Endre Simo argued that Ukraine, Russia, and other European nations, including Hungary, require a sustainable peace founded on mutual security guarantees rather than a ceasefire, frozen conflict, or "buffer zones" in Ukraine
Read more
Lithuania, Estonia lead increase in defense spending as NATO allies members — FT
According to Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys, the Baltic state would allocate between 5% and 6% of its GDP on defense from 2026 and until at least 2030
Read more
Belarusian Interior Minister says country never had such calm election before
Ivan Kubrakov clarified that "there have been no violations of public order in the election campaign venues"
Read more
Trump confirms halting aid to foreign countries
Among other measures aimed at tackling inflation, Trump also listed the creation of a new US agency, Department of Government Efficiency, charged with boosting the efficiency of the US government
Read more
No requests yet from Washington for communication between Russian, US presidents — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia maintains readiness for the dialoge
Read more
Putin congratulates Lukashenko on re-election as Belarusian president
Russia and Belarus will continue working closely together to boost their multifaceted cooperation, increase the efficiency of institutions at the Union State, the Russian leader underlined
Read more
Russian military describes Velikaya Novoselka as Kiev’s last hub in south Donetsk
Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that Russian assault teams managed to split the settlement in two
Read more
Europe worried Trump, Putin could strike Ukraine deal bypassing EU, Kiev — media
According to the source, the US could craft a deal that proves to be disadvantageous for Kiev and the EU, binding Europe to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction and be the agreement’s guarantor
Read more
Slovakia refuses to let EU take lead as biggest Kiev backer if US exits — top diplomat
Juraj Blanar reminded that Washington is the biggest supporter of Ukraine "both financially and militarily"
Read more
Trump’s administration showing no interest in engaging with top EU figures — Politico
Columnists at the newspaper argue that this comes as a "radical shift from the friendly relationship that Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other top EU figures had with Joe Biden’s administration"
Read more
Lukashenko, Putin did not discuss countries’ merging
"Yes, we discuss how we will live, how we will cooperate," the Belarusian President said
Read more
US unable to force Russia acting in American interests regarding Ukraine — Lukashenko
The Belarusian President also stated that he assesses the chances of peace in Ukraine as 50/50
Read more
Israel to welcome communication between Putin, Trump, says envoy to Russia
"This dialogue is essential as it can promote many positive outcomes on the global geostrategic stage," Simona Halperin said
Read more
Hamas hands over hostage list containing 'necessary information' about hostages
Hamas did not specify how many names were on the list or what specific information it was referring to
Read more
NATO partners should consider feasibility outcome from joining military bloc — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that NATO members’ proposed scheme of cooperation remains unchanged, however, "such experiments" eventually end up with NATO's interference in the internal affairs of other countries
Read more
India ready to provide any assistance for Ukrainian settlement — envoy to Russia
Vinay Kumar also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously emphasized India's commitment to resolving the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy
Read more
Bulgarian ship suspected of damaging communication cable in the Baltic Sea
On January 24, Vezhen left Russia's port of Ust-Luga
Read more
Iran updates Russia, China on nuclear talks with Europe — deputy foreign minister
Tehran is conveying Moscow and Beijing's views on various issues during its talks with European countries, Majid Takht Ravanchi noted
Read more
First bananas grown in Russia could debut by end of 2025 — association
A relevant government decree is already in place, approving the list of agricultural products for cultivation and processing by agricultural producers, Oksana Lut noted
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian military airfields, drone storage sites in 132 areas
Russian air defenses also downed 44 Ukrainian drones and three HIMARS rockets in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Moscow protests to Moldovan ambassador over allegations against Russian envoy — MFA
The Foreign Ministry also stated that Russia had protested Moldova’s decision to disclose a confidential note from the Russian embassy in Chisinau, issued in response to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry’s note concerning gas supplies
Read more
Kalashnikov designs AK-12 rifle modifications
AK-12 was upgraded according to the experience of the Ukrainian operation
Read more
Syria terminates Tartus port management contract with Russian company
The 49-year-long agreement was signed between the Syrian government and Russia’s Stroytransgas company in 2019
Read more
Israel has no claims to Syrian territories — Israeli ambassador to Russia
According to the Israeli diplomat, Israel will see to it that Syria’s new authorities "don’t let Syria’s territory be used as a springboard for aggression against Israel"
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about completed presidential elections in Belarus
TASS has compiled the most important information about the election
Read more
At least 500 Ukrainian troops die in Velikaya Novoselka — commander
On January 26, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that units of the 5th Guards Separate Tank Brigade of the 36th Army and the 40th Guards Marine Infantry Brigade of the Battlegroup East had liberated the village of Velikaya Novoselka
Read more
Israel not excited by new Russia-Iran agreement — envoy to Moscow
The Russian and Iranian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian, signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on January 17 following talks in the Kremlin
Read more
Israeli servicemen shoot two-year-old girl in West Bank, TV channel says
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the toddler died from a gunshot wound to the head
Read more
NATO’s hypocrisy brings direct clash with Russia closer — foreign ministry
Ukraine is at the heart of the Russia-NATO standoff, and Kiev’s troops are being supplied with long-range weapons that are in fact being operated by Western military specialists, the ministry said
Read more
Rebels capture Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo — news agency
There is no official confirmation of this information from the country’s government sources
Read more
Crimea will never be ceded by Russia — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president also said that he hopes that some sort of a solution to the conflict in Ukraine will be found this year
Read more
Putin honors memory of Holocaust victims
In his address, the president stressed that Russian citizens are the descendants and successors of the generation of victors and expressed gratitude to all who remain committed to preserving historical truth and combating neo-Nazi revanchism
Read more
Ukraine cannot just remove Vladimir Zelensky from power to find peace — politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the difficult situation in Ukraine may entail the loss of territories, and that drives the West to peace talks
Read more
One Oreshnik missile system will be enough for Belarus, Lukashenko says
The Belarusian president said that the system will be deployed to Belarus as soon as it is manufactured in Russia
Read more
Moscow Exchange resumes morning session from January 27
The morning trading session on the stock market will be held from 6:50 a.m. Moscow time to 9:50 a.m. Moscow time
Read more
Ukrainian army’s General Staff points to difficult situation on battlefield
Kiev seeks to blame its failures on its Western partners, accusing them of insufficient weapons supplies
Read more
Press review: Belarusian president re-elected while Denmark boosts aid to Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 27th
Read more
Peace talks on Ukraine may be launched in April-May — Hurriyet
According to columnist Abdulkadir Selvi, Turkey could take on a certain mission, while President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could play the role of a mediator
Read more
Congo, Rwanda attack each other's positions in Goma region — media
The republic's government blames Rwanda for supporting the rebels
Read more
Western offensive actions towards Russia, Belarus cannot but cause outrage — CIS
"We are closely monitoring the situation around Belarus and Russia," Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Sergey Lebedev said
Read more
American people celebrate suspension of aid to Ukraine, other countries — congresswoman
US residents have positively perceived President Donald Trump's decision to suspend aid to Ukraine, US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene said
Read more
Transnistrian leader dismisses Zelensky’s proposal on coal supplies as unserious
According to Vadim Krasnoselsky, Ukraine is offering coal that is incompatible with the power plant’s technology
Read more
Russian MFA says Tusk's threats against Orban exemplify Western democracy
"That’s Western democracy for you," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian troops seize hundreds of weapons in Velikaya Novosyolka in Donbass region
The trophies included NATO mines previously unknown to Russian troops
Read more
Press review: Trump gives Russia an unlikely ultimatum as US secretary visits Panama first
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 24th
Read more
Swedish Prosecution Authority detains ship over recent cable damage in Baltic Sea
The vessel suspected of committing the sabotage was detained by decision of the Prosecution Authority
Read more
Hamas ready for dialogue with US — movement
The Gaza agreement would not have been reached without Trump's special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, senior Hamas political leader Abu Marzouk said
Read more
Israel to allow Gaza residents to return north starting from January 27 — Qatari diplomat
Al-Ansari noted that the parties to the conflict, with the participation of Qatar, Egypt and the US, agreed that Hamas would release Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud
Read more
Expert paints picture of state-backed organ-harvesting scheme in Ukraine
Andrey Marochko cited his sources as saying that a special lane has been opened for ambulances crossing the border between Ukraine and Poland
Read more
PREVIEW: EU to discuss aid to Kiev, relations with US, new measures against Russia
The foreign ministers will discuss the use of frozen Russian assets and the 16th package of sanctions against Russia
Read more
Scholz says too early to talk about peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
"We must be seeking to ensure that everything we do we do it together with the United States," German Chancellor said
Read more
Poland pursues aggressive policies towards Belarus, prepares for intervention — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president added that "Poland is pursuing the most aggressive and destructive policies regarding Belarus"
Read more
About 100,000 people rally against Alternative for Germany party in Berlin — Bild
The crowd also criticized Christian Democratic Union leader Friedrich Merz over his proposal to tighten immigration laws
Read more
Impasse with US resolved, Colombia announces
Colombia's top diplomat, Luis Gilberto Murillo, will travel to Washington in the next few hours to hold working meetings and exchange diplomatic notes, the Colombian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Israel, Lebanon extend deal to withdraw Israeli troops until February 18 — White House
The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18
Read more
Kremlin sees Japan’s stance on Russia as clearly unfriendly
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s remark about his desire to resolve "the territorial issue" and sign a peace treaty with Russia
Read more
Captive officer says 1,700 soldiers defect from Ukrainian brigade trained in France
According to him, the soldiers lacked motivation and were fit only for limited military service
Read more
Zelensky was 'showing off to fullest extent' at talks with Russia — Lukashenko
Ukranian side was thereby delaying the meeting with Russian mission in 2022
Read more
Trump, Starmer discuss maintaining close US-UK ties at first conversation
Starmer also congratulated Trump on his inauguration
Read more
Zelensky shocked by Trump’s decisions, tries to manipulate Europe — LDPR leader
Leonid Slutsky recalled that at the talks in Istanbul, settlement agreements were reached and "initialed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation David Arakhamia"
Read more
Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Velikaya Novosyolka in Donetsk region
According to the report, the POWs are currently safe and are receiving the necessary assistance
Read more
Belarus presidential election now valid — CEC
The turnout at the presidential election in Belarus as of 11 a.m. GMT amounted to 66.41%
Read more
Russian forces cut off Ukrainian army’s logistics near Krasnoarmeisk, says DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka and the nearby communities liberated by Russian forces were the Ukrainian army’s most fortified area in the south Donetsk direction
Read more
Russia, China set to realize ambitious cooperation plans in 2025 — Russian ambassador
Igor Morgulov noted that in 2025, Russia and China will "widely celebrate" the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the Victory of the Chinese people in the War of Resistance against Japanese aggression
Read more
Russia, China to unlock rich cooperation potential in 2025 — ambassador
Igor Morgulov emphasized that economic ties between Russia and China "demonstrate impressive dynamism"
Read more
EU sinking ship, Trump to expedite its demise — expert
Trump’s plans to boost domestic production in the US are bad news for Europe, especially Germany, with "Italy feeling the ripple effects too, considering their close economic ties," Tiberio Graziani noted
Read more
Two copters sent for evacuation of nationalists from Mariupol shot down — Donetsk militia
One of them crashed near Rybatskoye, Eduard Basurin informed
Read more
Colombia agrees to accept migrants from US, tariffs, some sanctions lifted — White House
At the same time, the US leaves in place visa restrictions for officials and increased border controls on Colombian citizens
Read more
EU sanctions against Russia will only be extended if Ukraine restores gas transit — Orban
As the Hungarian prime minister noted, he had told other EU leaders that "if Ukraine wants to receive assistance" it should also refrain from using "military means to attack" the TurkStream gas pipeline
Read more
Ukrainian intelligence chief predicts collapse, if peace talks fail to begin by summer
The daily's source said that Kirill Budanov dropped this remark "with a cold smile" on his face, which "made everyone look at each other and fall silent"
Read more
IN BRIEF: Relations with US, negotiations with Ukraine: Putin comments on Trump's words
Russia "has never refused to communicate with the United States," but contacts have been interrupted by Washington
Read more
Senior Russian senator declares end to monopoly of Western election observers
Earlier, Konstantin Kosachev said that the presidential election was held in Belarus to the highest international standards
Read more
OSCE ODIHR loses image of independent election observer — Russian senator
"No observation mission has the right to monopolize election observation," Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said
Read more
Hamas accuses Israel of violating Gaza ceasefire agreement
The Palestinian movement also noted that it hopes, along with mediators, "to reach a solution that would allow displaced persons to return" to the northern regions of Gaza
Read more
Baltics, Moldova, Ukraine sold their sovereignty for cheap, Russian senator says
Konstantin Kosachev noted that gradually the West not only began to assess the elections but the political system itself in any given country based on the "friend or foe" principle
Read more
PM Pashinyan gave up on Karabakh himself, destroying Armenia now — Lukashenko
"They have now started courting the European Union. Listen, this is a very dangerous game," the Belarusian leader said
Read more