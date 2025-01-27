Moscow ready for strategic stability talks with US — Russian deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia is ready to hold talks with the US on strategic stability, and Moscow's previous messages on the subject remain current, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"We have the readiness to conduct a dialogue if we understand that we will see changes for the better in American doctrinal approaches, and most importantly, in practical actions in the Russian track," he said.

He mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's words about readiness for strategic stability talks.

"The president said what he said. The president did not say that we are canceling everything that we brought to the attention of the US side multiple times," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat mentioned certain messages that Moscow had sent to Washington even before the current administration took the reins. Ryabkov said he hoped they were also heard by officials in the US President Donald Trump’s team.

However, the new administration is probably too concerned with other issues, which puts strategic stability on the back burner, he suggested.

"They are now largely busy figuring out what airplanes can be used to deport illegal immigrants, what tariffs should be imposed on those who disobey and that sort of thing," Ryabkov said.