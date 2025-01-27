Israel, Russia may introduce new flight route soon — ambassador in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Israel and Russia may soon introduce a new direct flight between the two countries, Ambassador of Israel in Moscow Simona Galperin told TASS in an interview.

"We are working on expanding tourist ties between Russia and Israel," she said. "We are looking forward to the potential opening of an additional flight from Moscow directly to the Ramon Airport in Eilat in the coming period," the Ambassador noted.

Israel is planning to invite tour operators, airlines, and journalists "to witness how the country is returning to the tourism sector, now that the situation is gradually improving in the country," the diplomat said. "So, there is much to be done, and we will continue," she added.

Israel had earlier authorized payment for the electronic entry permit (ETA-IL) via Russian bank cards or cash. Such applications have been accepted in VFS Global visa centers in 26 Russian cities.