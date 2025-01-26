One Oreshnik missile system will be enough for Belarus, Lukashenko says

MINSK, January 26. /TASS/. One Russia-made Oreshnik missile systems will be enough for Belarus to ensure its security, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"One Oreshnik system is enough for us to ensure Belarus’ security," he said. "If anything extraordinary happens and the Oreshnik is needed, we will have them supplied from Russia."

He said that the system will be deployed to Belarus as soon as it is manufactured in Russia.

According to Lukashenko, Belarus’ plans to deploy Oreshnik came in response to the potential deployment of American intermediate-range missiles in Europe. "So, it they drop these plans, I will tell the elder brother, ‘Let us take time.’ It doesn’t matter for us where it is deployed, either in Smolensk or Orsha. What matters for us is that no American intermediate-ranges missiles are deployed in Europe because they may be equipped with nuclear warheads," he stressed.