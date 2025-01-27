Small, medium enterprises in Russia record high in numbers

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The number of small and medium enterprises (SME) in Russia climbed to as much as 6.59 mln to date, according to data from the SME register presented by the press service of the Small and Medium Enterprises State Corporation

"The result is record high from the start of keeping the register in 2016 and is largely supported by creation of more than 1 mln legal entities and sole entrepreneurs in 2024," the press service informed.

The average revenue per such entity grew by 11.2% as of 2024 year-end and outpaced annual inflation.