Auchan to continue working in Russia — AFP

PARIS, January 28. /TASS/. French retailer Auchan continues working in Russia and denies rumors o on the possible sale of its assets, AFP news agency reports

"Rumors on the sale of our assets in Russia and the exit from the Russian market are spreading recently," the news agency says, citing the retailer’s statement. "We refuted that repeatedly thus far," Auchan said.

The company "does not comment on rumors and will continue its activities," it said.

Auchan has 230 stores in Russia with about 30,000 people employed, AFP said.