Seven NATO countries oppose Ukraine's accession — media

BRUSSELS, October 24. /TASS/. Some NATO countries, including the US and Germany, are hesitant to meet Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's demands for an immediate invitation to join the alliance due to concerns about triggering a direct conflict with Russia, Politico reported, citing four unnamed US and NATO officials and diplomats.

According to them, Germany and the US top the list of those delaying Kiev's admission to the bloc. "Countries like Belgium, Slovenia or Spain are hiding behind the US and Germany. They are reluctant," Politico quoted an unnamed alliance official as saying.

Hungary and Slovakia also oppose Ukraine's accession.

According to another source, the bloc's countries support Ukraine's accession only hypothetically and would actively oppose it if it actually happened. According to the newspaper, the key members of the alliance are delaying Kiev's invitation because they "are worried about getting ensnared in a war with Russia."

According to another diplomat, the administration of US President Joe Biden believes that most EU countries would not support Ukraine's accession to NATO in the near future. Meanwhile, a potential invitation for Kiev "would also be tied to required reforms to combat corruption within Ukraine," the newspaper's source said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky unveiled his plan to settle the conflict with Russia. It includes a demand to immediately invite Ukraine to NATO. Currently, the bloc comprises 32 countries. Finland became the 31st NATO member, while Sweden became the 32nd.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the West and Kiev should give up the idea of Ukraine joining NATO.