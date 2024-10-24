Russian embassy slams US’ transfer of $20bln to Kiev from Russian assets as theft

WASHINGTON, October 24. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in the United States has slammed Washington’s plans to transfer a $20 billion to Kiev as part of the Group of Seven loan from the frozen Russia assets as a theft.

"We noticed the decision by the President of the United States of America announced on 23 October and described as ‘historic’ to transfer $20 billion to the Kiev regime from the proceeds of Russian sovereign assets blocked by the West. It is clear even to the average person what is truly ‘significant’ in this case is the theft elevated here to the rank of state policy," the embassy said in a statement.

"The neocolonial deals of a small group of countries led by the United States have long and deservedly aroused a sharp rejection by the global majority. The results of the BRICS summit in Kazan, which confirmed the need for multilateral efforts to build a truly independent financial architecture that would be protected from such blatant illegal actions, are the clearest proof of this," it emphasized.

Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh told a briefing said on Wednesday, "Today, we’re announcing that of the $50 billion G7 commitment, the United States plans to provide a loan of $20 billion. The other $30 billion in loans will come from a combination of our G7 partners, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan." According to Singh, the loan will be divided into two parts of $10 billion each to be dispersed as economic and military aid, with at least a half of the loan to be transferred by this December.

In July, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov warned that Russia would inevitably respond to the theft of its assets in Europe. In his words, Moscow will initiate judicial prosecution of those involved in this. Europe has embarked on the worst of the ways when it decided to use Russian assets to support Kiev, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.