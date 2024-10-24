Russia ratifies treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership with North Korea

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma at a plenary session ratified the treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea.

According to the document, if one of the parties is subjected to an armed attack, the other will immediately provide it with military and other assistance.

The treaty was signed in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted it to the State Duma for ratification on October 14.

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, the treaty between the two countries is not directed against the security of third countries and is exclusively defensive in nature.