MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 280 servicemen, as well as nine armored vehicles over the past day in the Kursk area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In total, the enemy has lost more than 26,222 servicemen since the fighting began in the region.

Over the past day, Russian troops have repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks towards the settlements of Nizhny Klin, Novoivanovka and Plekhovo.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Russian troops defeated the formations of 10 Ukrainian brigades and repelled three enemy counterattacks towards the settlements of Nizhny Klin, Novoivanovka and Plekhovo.

- The Russian Armed Forces also foiled three Ukrainians counterattacks towards the settlement of Daryino, Zeleny Shlyakh and Lyubimovka.

- Aviation, artillery and missile forces continued to destroy clusters of Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the Kursk Region, as well as their reserves and areas of concentration in the Sumy Region.

- The operation to destroy enemy forces continues.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost up to 280 servicemen, 9 armored vehicles, including a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and six armored fighting vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, 2 vehicles and an electronic warfare system. Eight Ukrainian servicemen surrendered as prisoners of war.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, Kiev has lost over 26,222 servicemen, 176 tanks, 93 infantry fighting vehicles, 104 armored personnel carriers, 995 armored combat vehicles, 683 vehicles, 226 artillery pieces, 38 multiple rocket launchers, including nine HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, nine anti-aircraft missile launchers, five transport and loading vehicles, 56 radar stations, eleven counter-battery radars, three air defense radars, 22 pieces of engineering and other equipment, including 13 counter-obstacle vehicles and one UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle, as well as three armored repair and recovery vehicles.