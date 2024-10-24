About 3,500 Belgorod Region residents currently stay in temporary accommodation facilities

LUGANSK, October 24. /TASS/. About 3,500 internally displaced Belgorod Region residents are currently in temporary accommodation facilities, deployed in the region, Zhanna Kireyeva, Belgorod Region Commissioner for Human Rights said at the international forum titled "The Concept of protection of human rights amid the Ukrainian aggression."

"There are over 30 temporary accommodation facilities in our region, and 3,500 citizens currently stay there. They come from the settlements that were depopulated due to the most difficult operational situation," Kireyeva said.

According to the official, a legal protection project has been launched. Initially, the project was established primarily for rural residents. Now the team of specialists in construction, utilities, social security and other areas also works with the people, who have found themselves in temporary accommodation facilities.

"The team provides assistance here and now. […] During the day we rearrange the delivery of pensions, deal with the debts, help obtaining papers, restore lost papers. We provide citizenships: a lot of Ukrainians lived in our settlements and ended up in our temporary accommodation facilities. The most important thing is to help a person here and now," Kireyeva said.