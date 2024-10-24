Putin calls for adapting UN to modern realities

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. The structure of the United Nations must be adapted to modern realities, with increased representation of developing countries in the Security Council and other bodies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during an Outreach/BRICS Plus meeting in Kazan.

"For the continued effective functioning of the UN, we consider it important to adapt its structure to the realities of the 21st century, expanding the representation of Asian, African, and Latin American countries in the Security Council and other key bodies, including those whose leaders are present in this room," the Russian president said.

Reforming the UN development institutions and global financial structures is long overdue, he continued. "The role of developing countries in the global economy has changed dramatically over the past decades. However, this shift has not been adequately reflected in the governance systems of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and other multilateral development banks," the Russian leader explained.

Putin recalled that the founders of the UN envisioned it as a center for harmonizing the actions of nations. "This is because, together and collectively, we can truly respond to global challenges and threats, such as terrorism, drug trafficking, corruption, and organized crime, including the criminal use of information technologies. And, of course, we can ensure sustainable economic growth for the benefit of shared development and prosperity," the president emphasized.

He noted that today's meeting coincides with United Nations Day. On October 24, 1945, the UN Charter came into force, and its principles have served as the foundation of interstate relations and international law for nearly 80 years, Putin remarked.

"The world organization has a central role to continue to play in maintaining peace and security and promoting sustainable growth," he added.